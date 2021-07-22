Cancel
Marcus Hayes: Phillies should buy big if they’re going to buy at the MLB trade deadline (but they should sell)

By Marcus Hayes, The Philadelphia Inquirer
northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies are close, so they will buy, exceed the luxury tax, and try to Win Now. Me? I’d trade Andrew McCutchen, Brad Miller, Héctor Neris, Archie Bradley, as well as Matt Moore and Vince Velasquez, if anyone would take them. And I would trade them before dinner time tonight, because one bad game from any of them depreciates their value like a scratch on a Bentley; but, of course, none of them is a Bentley. I’d save money and replenish my barren farm system. I’d pursue Cubs star Kris Bryant in free agency this winter. I would not try to win a worthless National League East title in hopes of luring fans back to Citizens Bank Park for the rest of this season and all of the next.

