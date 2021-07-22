Eliminating Family Farms IS NOT Infrastructure – Congressman Sam Graves
Just a few months ago, I wrote about how eliminating the stepped-up basis would devastate family farms. Long story short, it would slam the next generation of farmers with a massive tax bill when their parents pass away, and they inherit the family farm. Because most farmers are land rich and cash poor, it would undoubtedly force many to sell the farm or parts of it just to pay the tax bill.nodawaybroadcasting.com
Comments / 0