In response to growing concerns over the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus, more and more businesses — particularly local bars — are asking that only fully vaccinated customers come inside. Per L.A. Taco, which has a running list on its site now, places like the Blind Barber, Bar Henry in Echo Park, the Short Stop, and Footsie’s have all decided to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before allowing entry to customers. While the decision could mean some customers are turned away (either because they are unvaccinated or because they cannot show proof of their vaccination) precisely when small businesses need them, the decision to only allow vaccinated people inside is being done “in an effort to keep our guests and staff safe,” says the Blind Barber in an Instagram post.