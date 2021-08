One would be hard pressed to find an athlete on the entire North Shore that had a better 2020-2021 athletic year than Lily Athanas. The senior was not only the best player on three Manchester Essex squads, field hockey, basketball and lacrosse, she was one of if not the best player in the entire Cape Ann League. Athanas earned first team All League status in all three sports while winning the CAL Baker Player of the Year Award in both field hockey and lacrosse. She was also recognized as the Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student Athlete of the Year for her work in all three sports.