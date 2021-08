Abby Norman, a former teacher from Atlanta, Georgia, spent nine years "loving the students and the learning and despising the testing and the paper-pushing of the classroom." She then called it quits. In a tweet last weekend, Norman explained why she chose to give up the profession and is now working as a bartender. "I quit my teaching job and now make more bartending for 15 less hours [every] week. Also, I get blamed for way way less and get told thank you way way more. No lesson plans or grading papers," she wrote. "Remember this when people ask about the teacher shortage."