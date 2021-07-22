Cancel
MLB The Show 21: How to complete the 4th Inning The Life Conquest

By Chris Studley
gamepur.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB The Show 21 4th Inning Program is drawing to a close fast, so San Diego Studios (SDS) has done a couple of things to make it easier to get more XP. First, SDS released a new Player Program, with Alan Trammell being the prize. And on July 22, the MLB The Show team released a new conquest map: “The Life.” So, what do you need to do to complete this conquest? Let’s take a look at the map, plus the goals for this challenge.

