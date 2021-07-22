How to get Holowear Tickets in Pokémon Unite

You have several Pokémon to pick from to use in Pokémon Unite. These Pokémon will be working alongside others in an attempt to beat an enemy team, and what Pokémon you choose can be critical. Each Pokémon is a different type of combatant. They’re broken up into Defenders, Attackers, All-rounders, and more. Among the typical Pokémon that you can battle against to gain Aeos points, there are some legendary Pokémon in the middle of the battle arena that you can choose to defeat to add points to your side. These are all of the legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Unite.