The Rotary Golf Tournament for Scholarships has been a highlight for the Estes Park golf community for 23 years. This it will be even more special, as it follows a year off due to the pandemic. Members of the committee planning the event ask all golfers to mark their calendars for Saturday, Sept. 25, the date for the 2021 tournament. It will be held at the 18-hole Estes Park Golf Course and will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.