Recreational sports: Rob Morrow Kickball Tournament produces repeat champions

The Owatonna High School fishing team, which is comprised of adolescents from Owatonna, Waseca and the surrounding communities, competed in a 150-boat tournament on Alexandria’s Lake Le Homme Dieu on June 27th and qualified yet another boat for the Tournament of Champions. The boat of Morgan Hansen and Sierra Spindler finished in ninth place overall with a total catch of 23.37 pounds to qualify for the state tournament of Minnesota high school fishing. “We’ve already matched our record for teams qualifying for the Tournament of Champions with four, but this past weekend we think we added two more teams,” assistant coach Nick Lewis said in an email; the team also competed in a tournament at the Whitefish Chain in Cross Lake this past weekend, however, results are still being finalized. The Tournament of Champions will be held on August 15 on Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids. The team will return to the water on August 1 when they will participate in a tournament on Mille Lacs Lake, their final competition of the regular season. Le Homme Dieu Tournament Results 9th Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler: 23.37 lbs 25th Devan Jirele/Owen Moore: 20.27 lbs 27th Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz: 20.05 lbs 50th Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt: 18.41 lbs 58th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 17.51 lbs 61st Jack Strom/Ethan Koziolek: 17.34 lbs 66th J.T. Henriksen/Trace Walderon: 17.03 lbs 68th Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth: 16.97 lbs 73rd Jospeh Adamek/Leo Harguth: 16.71 lbs 93rd Luke Mohs/Tate Gfrerer: 14.93 lbs 125th Aiden Stowe/Gavin Kopischke: 11.68 lbs 140th Reilly Dibble/Elijah Mazariego: 4.56 lbs.