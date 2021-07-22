Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Recreational sports: Rob Morrow Kickball Tournament produces repeat champions

nny360.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year friends of the late Rob Morrow organize the kickball tournament for a day of remembering Rob Morrow as a kind and caring man full of life and energy and his gallant battle against cancer. Funds for the tournament also fund four scholarships each year to deserving seniors at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Rob Morrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Kickball#Football#Ogdensburg Free Academy#The Ass Kickers#Beauts#Ncaa Division Ii#St Felician University#Nig S Tavern#The Rescue Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
Sportsnny360.com

Recreational sports: Dawson’s S&H tied for Greenbelt Horseshoes lead

S&H Electric used a 9-0 win over Trash-Grass-Snow on Thursday night to move into a first place tie in the Greenbelt Horseshoe League. S&H shares the lead at 35-19 with Dawson’s Meat Cutting which suffered 5-4 loss to Ogdensburg Bowl. In the other match of the night Reynolds Excavation shaded...
Caldwell, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Champion baseball team goes 1-3 at regional tournament

WEST CALDWELL TWP. – After winning the Babe Ruth League state championship, the West Caldwell-Caldwell Recreation Department’s 11U team went 1-3 at the Middle Atlantic Regional Tournament in Latham, N.Y. The Chiefs won their first game, then lost to the eventual champion from Maryland as well as to one of...
Sportsnny360.com

Recreational sports: Garrabrant, Briggs record aces at state park course

Steve Garrabrant II and John Briggs both recorded their first holes in one at the St. Lawrence State Park. Garrabrant recorded a hole in one on the ninth hole at the St. Lawrence State park on Friday using a wedge and a Nike-Mojo ball. Corey Albert-Wilkins and Brendon Paquette witnessed the ace. John Briggs of Morristown and Key West Florida recorded a long-time-coming ace on the 18th hole, his first ever, while playing in the Monday Morning Men’s Senior Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park. Briggs aced the 125-yard hole with his trusty 11-wood while playing his teammate Jim Adams, Gerry Kroeger and Ed Monnat.
Sportsnny360.com

Recreational sports: Pirie motivates Loffler, McRoberts remembered fondly

The top two teams continue to battle for the Wings as Bob Williams /Tom Briggs, 54 points, narrowed the gap on Leaders George Beaulieu/Jeff Smith, 55 points, in the Elks Club Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park. Close behind and tied for third with 51.5 points are the upcoming duos of Phil Cosmo/Tommer Hannan and Ed/Mark Charlton. The unsteady duo of Scott Bradley/Dale Wells continue to dominate the spot for last place. It is felt that they could contend for the upper echelon if the rules would reward them for the net number of golf balls they finish a round with.
Newport, RInewportri.com

Newport Recreation adult tennis tournaments start Saturday

Tennis Newport 2021 will conduct its annual tournaments starting Saturday, July 24. The Women’s Singles Open and the Men’s Singles 100th Open will be held at the Rogers High School courts and/or the Pop Flack Courts this Saturday and Sunday. Registration (Register.communitypass.net/cityofnewport) must be completed by Thursday, July 22, at...
Dobbs Ferry, NYthehudsonindependent.com

Dobbs Ferry Chess Champion Competing in National Tournament

A 19-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident is one of only 10 men who qualified to compete in one of the nation’s top chess tournaments, the U.S. Junior Championships, in St. Louis, which runs until July 26. Nicolas Checa, a student at Yale University, is looking to outduel his opponents to win...
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Ponwith repeats as Futures doubles champion

EDWARDSVILLE – Two years after winning the Edwardsville Futures doubles championship with partner Liam Caruana, Nathan Ponwith successfully defended his share of the title. Ponwith teamed with Reese Stalder to defeat Christian Langmo and Bruno Kuzuhara 6-4, 6-4 in the championship match on Court 2 inside the Edwardsville High School Tennis Center.
Sportsprepsportsreport.com

Forest City Gun Club Juniors Repeat as the 2021 SCTP NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!

Forest City Gun Club Juniors Repeat as the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) 2021 Nationals Champions. The National Championship Main Event High Overall Award (HOA) is based on the top squad of 3 skeet shooters, 3 sporting clays shooters and 5 trap shooters who shoot 200 targets in eaxh event. After the close of skeet and sporting, we were down 8 targets to the Etowah Valley Mambas from North Georgia and ahead of the Allen Eagles out of Texas by 2.
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Local Tennis: Wise, Gill & Haley lead Ulster County Tournament champions

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Tristan Wise, Karen Gill and Ashley Haley each captured two championships during the weekend at the Ulster County Tennis Tournament. Wise and Gill won the open singles titles Sunday at Forsyth Park. Wise rallied to defeat Mark Santucci 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4 for the men's crown, while Gill swept Nok North 6-1, 6-0, in the women's final.
KSNT

Champions crowned in Topeka junior golfers’ tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kids ages eight to 17 put their golf skills to the test against the best local golfers their age. The Topeka Junior Golf Association wrapped up summer play with a two-day championship tournament. In total, 75 boys and girls competed for championship titles Tuesday, and that number continues to go up with increasing participation each season.
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

State champion Eugene Challengers off to American Legion Northwest Regional tournament

It’s been a whirlwind two months for coach Kenny Niles and the Eugene Challengers American Legion baseball team. Following a pandemic-shortened high school baseball season, the Challengers put together an ambitious summer schedule that included multiple doubleheaders every week — 59 games in total over two months. That ambition paid off last week with Eugene winning the state tournament, knocking off six-time defending champion Medford in the process.
Edwardsville, ILedglentoday.com

Ponwith Repeats As Doubles Champion, This Time With Stalder, While Kirchheimer, Hijikata Advance To Singles Final

EDWARDSVILLE - Nathan Ponwith became the second player to repeat as doubles champion, this time with Reese Stalder, while third seed Strong Kirchheimer advanced to the singles final and Rinky Hijikata won a dramatic three-set semifinal to advance to the final on the sixth day of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament presented by The EGHM Foundation.
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Owatonna fishing team qualifies another boat for Tournament of Champions

The Owatonna High School fishing team, which is comprised of adolescents from Owatonna, Waseca and the surrounding communities, competed in a 150-boat tournament on Alexandria’s Lake Le Homme Dieu on June 27th and qualified yet another boat for the Tournament of Champions. The boat of Morgan Hansen and Sierra Spindler finished in ninth place overall with a total catch of 23.37 pounds to qualify for the state tournament of Minnesota high school fishing. “We’ve already matched our record for teams qualifying for the Tournament of Champions with four, but this past weekend we think we added two more teams,” assistant coach Nick Lewis said in an email; the team also competed in a tournament at the Whitefish Chain in Cross Lake this past weekend, however, results are still being finalized. The Tournament of Champions will be held on August 15 on Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids. The team will return to the water on August 1 when they will participate in a tournament on Mille Lacs Lake, their final competition of the regular season. Le Homme Dieu Tournament Results 9th Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler: 23.37 lbs 25th Devan Jirele/Owen Moore: 20.27 lbs 27th Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz: 20.05 lbs 50th Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt: 18.41 lbs 58th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 17.51 lbs 61st Jack Strom/Ethan Koziolek: 17.34 lbs 66th J.T. Henriksen/Trace Walderon: 17.03 lbs 68th Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth: 16.97 lbs 73rd Jospeh Adamek/Leo Harguth: 16.71 lbs 93rd Luke Mohs/Tate Gfrerer: 14.93 lbs 125th Aiden Stowe/Gavin Kopischke: 11.68 lbs 140th Reilly Dibble/Elijah Mazariego: 4.56 lbs.
TennisErie Times-News

Junior City Rec Tennis Tournament champions determined at Frontier Park

District 10 returnees Aravind Turaga and Anne Marie Prichard were the 18-under singles champions for this week's Junior City Rec Tennis Tournament. The four-day competition concluded with Thursday's finals at Frontier Park's courts. Turaga, a senior-to-be for the Fairview Tigers, persevered over Gavin Ferretti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. Ferretti reached that...
Newport, RInewportri.com

Newport Recreation Department crowns singles tennis champions

Michael Maher won the Newport Recreation Department’s Men’s 100th Singles Open, and Erika Aldazabal won the Women’s Singles Open on Sunday at the Pop Flack Courts. Maher defeated Mario Llano 6-3, 6-1 while Aldazabal topped Tabatha Ashton 6-1, 6-3. Risman Insurance was the sponsor for both finals. Other recreation department...

Comments / 0

Community Policy