Recreational sports: Char’s Bar gains fourth win in Grasse River OT Softball

nny360.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChar’s Bar of Lisbon lifted its Grasse River Oldtimers Softball League record to 4-5 with a 23-9 win over Upper Deck of Canton. Larry Mehaffy lined four singles, Rob Anderson connected for two singles and a double and Bill LaFaver and Tim Ashley doubled twice to lead the Char’s offense. Adam Duvall and Lucas Smith singled and doubled, Jeff Hutchins singled twice and Chris Fitzgerald and Pete LaBella singled in support of BJ Doyle and Tim Ashley who combined to pitch the win.

