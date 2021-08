I’ve been thinking lately about the few fortunate people in this country who simply have too much money and how we cheer them on. Have you given it much thought that we all have applauded a billionaire bunch of tycoons who recently flew themselves off into space for their own private thrilling moment even as the Covid pandemic is spreading and fourteen states are burning to a crisp in the west, thousands of dairy farmers are going broke, and these fortunate ones (America has 664 billionaires) collectively are 40% richer than they were before the pandemic!