Senate Democrats reportedly booed their fellow Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he mentioned the national deficit during a Tuesday caucus luncheon. Though it's not clear why he brought up the sore subject, Politico, the first to report the incident, speculated that it may be related to concerns around the $3.5 trillion price tag of the Senate Democrats' infrastructure reconciliation bill – a number that Manchin has suggested is far too lofty.