Penn State decision day: Top recruit Dani Dennis-Sutton chooses Nittany Lions

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State already had built the foundation to one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. Even before its most prized prospect made his college football decision. Dani Dennis-Sutton, one of the highest-rated prospects in the nation, picked Penn State over Georgia and Alabama on Thursday. The move continues a landslide of verbal commitments for the Nittany Lions over the past few weeks.

Penn State football picked up its biggest commitment since 2018 Thursday with the addition of five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. A 6-foot-5, 253-pound edge rusher from McDonogh School in Baltimore, Dennis-Sutton has been the staff’s top overall target in the class for almost two years now, earning an offer from the Nittany Lions back in May 2019. Five months later, in October, he attended Penn State's White Out win over Michigan, and it ultimately ended up being the only unofficial visit he took, as all in-person recruiting was put on hold the following spring.

