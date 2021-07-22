Michelle Monaghan to Play Identical Twins in Netflix Thriller Series ‘Echoes’
Playing the dual role of identical twins is both a highlight and challenge in any actor's career, and Michelle Monaghan is joining the twin club for Netflix's psychological thriller Echoes. Brian Yorkey of 13 Reasons Why and Quinton Peeples of Runaways are serving as executive producers and co-showrunners. The series will be comprised of seven episodes, and is the first series under the creative partnership between Netflix and Yorkey.collider.com
