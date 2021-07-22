Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

No Cliche: Mohamed Sanu in Best Shape of His Life

By Tony Farmer
Posted by 
All49ers
All49ers
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJimu_0b5EQGss00

Tis' the season.

Training camps are starting and soon there will be a flurry of reports about certain players in the "best shape of their life." You should ignore those "puff piece" articles. But allow me to explain why this column is different and why 49ers fans have every right to be excited about the condition Mohammed Sanu Sr. will report to Santa Clara in.

Often the puff piece articles start when a reporter notices a player without his shirt on, or perhaps his sleeves are cut off. The reporter asks the player how the offseason went and the player espouses cliches about how great they feel. If you just spent months working your butt off and waking up at 5 a.m., you'd want to brag a little too.

But what is the player supposed to say? That they spent the offseason catching up on Netflix? Of course they brag about their physical condition. Being in good shape will endear them to their teammates, coaches and fans. These articles often contain no evidence or rationale for how or why that athlete got in good shape, besides their physical appearance which doesn't tell the whole story.

When Sanu was interviewed on the DNP-CD Sports Podcast Sponsored by Odds Shark, he authentically articulated why and how he's in such good condition. And then he showed off a futuristic device that looks like a spaceship landed in his home. More on that later.

Best Shape of his Life

"This is the best that I've felt physically, ever felt in my entire life," Sanu said. "I'm not just saying that because it's what everybody says, (I'm saying it) because it's true."

Sanu talked about how his son, Mohamed Sanu Jr., has provided him with extra motivation this offseason.

"People may say whatever they may say, and I really don't care, I really don't," he said. "But at the same time, I want to prove my son right."

And if you don't believe that Sanu isn't taking time off, check out the beginning of the interview when he is simultaneously answering questions and getting body work done by Latoya, a member of his personal training staff.

"I'm feeling wonderful," Sanu said. "I've been going hard every day actually. I have a very intense schedule and I stick to it. I see Latoya every day, she comes the same time every day after my morning session and usually I have a session after this."

He continued: "I have an intense schedule, and in order to do what I want to do, and be successful for this team, I need to be in the best shape that I've ever been in, and that's my type of mindset that I have."

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk have both struggled with injuries early in their career and San Francisco could use a healthy Sanu who is two seasons removed from a 59-catch 2019 campaign. For comparison, Kendrick Bourne caught a career-high 49 catches last season.

The HOCATT

Every day for the past four months, Sanu steps inside a device called the HOCATT that resembles something from Star Wars. Sanu is so dedicated to this technology that he had one installed in his home and plans to bring one to San Francisco for during the season.

The HOCATT is an ozone sauna wellness system whose website says it combines 10 different technologies "for the ultimate holistic approach toward wellness and biohacking."

"I'm so glad I was able to get one of these, it's really helped me train harder and longer," Sanu said while showing off the device. "Usually guys train and you get sore. Literally I'll train, If people see how I train, they would be like 'how do you train like this everyday?' Because I have (the HOCATT) and I have my team that helps me recover, so it's a big process, but you've got to really invest in yourself and you've got to really take the time if you want to accomplish something that's never been done."

In the interview Sanu also discussed his departure from the Patriots in never-before-heard detail and talked about how he is impressed with rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

Comments / 0

All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
273
Followers
400
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliches#Patriots#American Football#Dnp#Sports Podcast Sponsored#Hocatt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
NFL
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mohamed Sanu explains why Patriots released him following eight-game stint

The New England Patriots had optimism after trading a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Mohamed Sanu. Bill Belichick’s team was 7-0 when making the trade in 2019 and decided to shore up a wide receiver corps that consisted of just Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers. Sanu came in and quickly had a huge game for 10 catches, 81 yards and a touchdown — but that production slowed down rapidly following an ankle injury.
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

Is Mohamed Sanu the answer to 49ers' search for a No. 3 wideout?

Cornerback Jason Verrett said Mohamed Sanu has looked “damn good” in training camp. And quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was more emphatic, saying the 49ers wide receiver was “looking f----ing good” this summer. Standard training-camp hype? It’s possible. But it’s definitely accurate to say this: Sanu, 31, looks far better he did...
NFLallfans.co

Patriots Asked Mohamed Sanu to Take Pay Cut Before the 49ers Signed Him

When the New England Patriots cut Mohamed Sanu Sr. in September last season, many were left scratching their heads. After all, New England had just recently paid a steep price — a second-round pick — for the veteran wide receiver. Sanu started six games for the Patriots and caught 27...
NFLatlantanews.net

Mohamed Sanu Bringing Leadership (and Playmaking) to 49ers Offense

Heading into training camp, the 49ers have a deep group of wide receivers. But beyond a handful of players, the unit lacks a lot of proven experience. The group is reminiscent of the 49ers 2019 receiving corps where the only healthy and experienced member of the unit was a veteran of just two seasons.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Mohamed Sanu sees an “it-factor” with rookie QB Trey Lance

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Training camp has yet to begin for the San Francisco 49ers, but wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has already seen some positive things from the team's rookie quarterback. In an interview with the DNP-CD Sports Podcast, Sanu said Trey Lance has left a positive impression early on with the 49ers. "The thing about Trey is he's [more]
NFLchatsports.com

49ers roster 2021: Mohamed Sanu a No. 3 wide receiver?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (14) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. After having a cup of coffee with the 49ers in 2020, Mohamed Sanu is poised to assume a bigger role this year if he thrives in training camp. The 2020 version of San Francisco 49ers wide...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Mohamed Sanu confident in 49ers quarterbacks, says Trey Lance has ‘it factor’

1.7k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 21-year-old Trey Lance continues to earn praise from his teammates. The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback is preparing to enter his first NFL training camp and hopes to show off how his hard work in the past month has led to improvement. During the players' time off, several videos surfaced of Lance taking part in throwing sessions, taking what he learned from the offseason program to sharpen his skills.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Mohamed Sanu: Battling for third WR spot

Sanu is competing for the No. 3 receiver job in San Francisco, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Sanu has bounced around the league since his departure from Atlanta, including three appearances for the 49ers early last season. He later played seven games for Detroit, before landing back in San Francisco this offseason. Turning 32 in August, the veteran wideout says he's feeling much better this year after battling an ankle condition last season. Competition for the No. 3 role is led by Richie James and Jalen Hurd, while starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are safely atop the depth chart. The No. 3 WR spot might be important to San Francisco's offense, but it isn't likely to come with more than three or four targets per game when Samuel, Aiyuk and TE George Kittle are healthy at the same time.
NFLNBC Sports

Now healthy, Sanu back with 49ers and ready to compete

SANTA CLARA -- Mohamed Sanu might have only spent three weeks with the 49ers in 2020, but he left a lasting impression. Both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were upset when the team released the veteran receiver after only playing 40 snaps over three contests. Sanu’s one reception in Week 3 was also his only target while with the squad.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk feels he’ll benefit from Mohamed Sanu’s presence

1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Brandon Aiyuk expects to be even better than he was during his impressive rookie campaign when the San Francisco 49ers receiver hauled in 60 passes for 748 receiving yards and got into the end zone seven times (five through the air and two on the ground). Everyone has been impressed by the second-year receiver during the team's initial training camp practices, which has produced high fan expectations for Aiyuk, too.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Two Interceptions on Day 4 of Camp

Today was the day the narrative shifted. The first three days of training camp, the narrative was all about Jimmy Garoppolo. How much he has improved and how confident he looks. Meanwhile, players and coaches said as little as possible about the rookie, Trey Lance. Until Garoppolo threw two picks...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy