JACKSON — Ninety miles hiked, five mountain goats seen, four nonnative goats killed, meat from two billy goats recovered. Those are the highlights, by the numbers, of JB Cholnoky and Logan Black’s six-day pursuit of mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park’s Death Canyon earlier this fall. Their mission was to find and kill as many goats as possible, part of a multi-pronged effort to help out the Tetons’ native bighorn sheep, whose existence is threatened by lost habitat and low numbers.

JACKSON, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO