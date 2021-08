There are a number of questions on the minds of Lucifer fans as we look ahead to Lucifer season 6, the final season in what has been one of the biggest shows on Netflix. Following the season 5 finale, the biggest question on the minds of fans is, of course, what exactly is next for Lucifer. Has he truly become God? If so, what does this mean for his relationship with Chloe and those closest to him in life? Will Chloe and Lucifer finally take their relationship to the next step and what could his new role mean for their future?