Loki is the first live-action Marvel Studios show to head into development on a second season. While director Kate Herron has already said she won't return to helm the second batch of episodes, it appears the jury is still out on head writer Michael Waldron. After the writer's room wrapped on the first season of Loki, Waldron was quickly hired again by Kevin Feige to rewrite the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His work must have impressed Feige enough for the mega-producer to also hire him for his own untitled Star Wars project.