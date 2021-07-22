Drinkwitz: 'Great' for conference if Texas, Oklahoma want to join

Yesterday, Auburn got some good news they’ve been waiting on for awhile. 4-star DL Caden Story announced his intentions to be an Auburn Tiger. Despite publicly claiming he was wrestling with this decision, Story has been trending Auburn’s way pretty heavily for over a month now. A big reason being his connection with Auburn’s new coaching staff specifically new defensive line coach Nick Eason. The big man held offers from Florida State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others. However, his final two came down to Auburn and UCF. The Knights were heavily involved due to the Story family’s long time relationship with Gus Malzahn and Travis Williams. In the end though, the opportunity to stay close to home while playing in the SEC and for a former NFL defensive line coach was too much for the Lanett native to pass on.