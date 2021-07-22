Cancel
Miami Gardens, FL

Giant screen collapses ahead of Rolling Loud music festival

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
MIAMI — (AP) — A giant video screen collapsed Thursday at a South Florida stadium, a day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to begin. There were no injuries.

Organizers posted on Twitter that the screen toppled over onto one of the festival's stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but it was expected to be repaired before doors opened Friday.

“Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!” the tweet said.

Helicopter news footage shows a large pile of downed scaffolding and other equipment next to one of the stages.

Like many other events, Rolling Loud was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 2020, the event was rescheduled several times. This weekend's lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

