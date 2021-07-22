Groh: The cockpit standoff and the need to land the plane
The Alaska Legislature has created a Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group to produce a fiscal plan before the Legislature convenes again in a special session currently set to start August 2. Unusually, this informal joint committee includes equal representation from each caucus in the House and the Senate. Depressingly, there is a substantial chance that the Legislature will either do nothing or something very short-term this year.
