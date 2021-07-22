Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Groh: The cockpit standoff and the need to land the plane

By Matt Buxton
midnightsunak.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alaska Legislature has created a Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group to produce a fiscal plan before the Legislature convenes again in a special session currently set to start August 2. Unusually, this informal joint committee includes equal representation from each caucus in the House and the Senate. Depressingly, there is a substantial chance that the Legislature will either do nothing or something very short-term this year.

midnightsunak.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Permanent Fund#Alaska Senate#Capital Budget#The Alaska Legislature#House#Percent Of Market Value#Pomv#The Permanent Fund#The Last Frontier#Reservoir Dogs And Snakes#Great Alaska Schools#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

Another COVID-19 Variant Has Shown Up In Florida As Delta Rages On

While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there. B.1.621 seems to have originated in Colombia and is...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Louisiana Reinstates Mask Mandate; Just the Beginning?

In case you haven't heard, Louisiana has reinstated a state-wide mask mandate. This mask mandate will be enforced at any indoor facility across the state. Churches, businesses, bowling alleys, movie theaters, gas stations, restaurants, and every where in-between. Starting tomorrow, and lasting until the beginning of September, you are now required to wear a mask indoors in the state of Louisiana.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would ‘Make An Enormous Difference’

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says more than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have “done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community” and gotten vaccinated. He announced the new figure in a news conference on Monday afternoon alongside Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “It’s really time for those who haven’t shouldered more of the consequences for the ongoing spread to make sure that they’re stepping up, too,” Polis said. While the number of vaccinated residents is growing, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is rising in Colorado. From last week to...
midnightsunak.com

Saturday in the Sun (July 31): The Uncertainty of Uncertainty edition

Welcome to the latest belated edition of Friday in the Sun, our weekly column where we try to keep up with the mad, mad, mad world that is Alaska politics. As always, speculating, prognosticating and griping about Alaska politics should be treated like a recreational activity, akin to losing Twitter friends over the great Anchorage pizza fight. (Spoiler, the best pizza is the pizza you have immediately in front of you.)
Colorado StateGazette

Vertical takeoff plane company landing in Colorado Springs

PteroDynamics Inc. signed a contract for industrial space in Colorado Springs for a 180-worker research and development facility to build its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, an agreement that came a day after the state approved an economic incentives package this month, the company CEO said. “We’re ramping up to...
midnightsunak.com

Anchorage Assembly to review Bronson’s Health director early amid pushback, covid surge

On Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly will be holding a work session hearing to review five of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s candidates. These aren’t opportunities for public input, but ought to be interesting nonetheless. As I understand four of the five aren’t considered to be particularly controversial (Adam Trombley, Saxton Shearer,...
Electionsmidnightsunak.com

Poll: Murkowski would win hypothetical four-way race under ranked voting

With the obligatory caveat that no one really knows what will happen with Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system, we have some of our first worthwhile polling on the U.S. Senate race (with the caveat that we’re 15 months away) and things are looking about as good as possible for Alaska’s U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska’s cockpit standoff and the need to land the plane

The Alaska Legislature has created a Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group to produce a fiscal plan before the Legislature convenes again in a special session currently set to start Aug. 2. Unusually, this informal joint committee includes equal representation from each caucus in the House and the Senate. Depressingly, there is a substantial chance that the Legislature will either do nothing or something very short-term this year.
Anchorage Press

The cockpit standoff and the need to land the plane

The Alaska Legislature has created a Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group to produce a fiscal plan before the Legislature convenes again in a special session currently set to start August 2. Unusually, this informal joint committee includes equal representation from each caucus in the House and the Senate. Depressingly, there is a substantial chance that the Legislature will either do nothing or something very short-term this year.
thecordovatimes.com

Commentary: A standoff in the cockpit

The Alaska Legislature has created a Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group to produce a fiscal plan before the Legislature convenes again in a special session currently set to start Aug. 2. Unusually, this informal joint committee includes equal representation from each caucus in the House and the Senate. Depressingly, there is a substantial chance that the Legislature will either do nothing or something very short-term this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy