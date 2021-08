We put the InstaNaturals Vitamin C Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Dermatologists can’t rave enough about vitamin C serums and there’s good reason for it. From brightening your skin to helping in reducing dark spots and uneven texture, vitamin C serums have been widely used in daily skincare routines and aren’t going away anytime soon. If you’re in the market for a new vitamin C serum or you’ve never tried it for yourself, we’ve tested one of the most popular and affordable serums out there, and the results are absolutely worth testing it out for yourself.