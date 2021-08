To the average fan of fast food giant Taco Bell — and especially to the average fan of their Nacho Fries — the new Taco Bell ad video posted to anime streaming service CrunchyRoll's Twitter account might appear to be nothing more than an anime-themed announcement. Specifically an announcement that their Mexican-American mashup of French fries sprinkled with Mexican seasonings and served with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce is coming back to a Taco Bell near you (via AdWeek). Now, there's no denying that as far as fast-food-related social media alerts go, this one is sure to be well-received — who could be mad about more opportunities to eat fries and cheese?