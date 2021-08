For just a few months out of the year, Chicagoans flock to the city’s beaches, lather on sunscreen and wade into Lake Michigan’s chilly waters. It’s our reward for trudging through grey slush on overcast days all winter long and is just one of the things that makes summer in Chicago so great. But the next time you slide into flip-flops and roll up a beach towel to head to one of the city’s many beaches, you might find yourself wondering how clean that water you’re swimming in really is, where all the sand comes from or what Chicago beach you should visit next. Curious City has you covered with answers to those questions and more. So charge up that portable speaker and dig those sunglasses out of a drawer, because we’re hitting the beach!