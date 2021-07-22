Cups for Paducah's Entertainment Destination Center delivered to participating bars and restaurants
PADUCAH — Bars and restaurants have had to adapt to keep doors open and business thriving during the pandemic. The city of Paducah has created an Entertainment Destination Center downtown, and many bar and restaurant owners hope it will promote business as they continue to recover after pandemic-related closures. The EDC allows people to carry alcohol within a designated area outside, but only in cups with the district logo.www.wpsdlocal6.com
