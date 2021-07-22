Cancel
Restaurants

SF bars and restaurants begin checking for vaccination proof at the door

Cover picture for the articleWith anxieties rising about the Delta variant and the current surge of COVID cases in California and elsewhere, a few more mitigation measures are being recommended by local county health officers. The biggest of these came last week, when a coalition of seven Bay Area health officers — who were soon joined by several more in the greater region — issued a recommendation for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people that they should be masking up when entering indoor spaces for the time being.

Santa Clara County, CAsanjoseinside.com

Effective Aug. 3, It’s an Order throughout Bay Area: Wear Masks in All Indoor Settings

Health officers in seven Bay Area counties today changed last week’s indoor mask recommendation into an order requiring everyone to again wear masks in all indoor settings. In an effort to slow sharply rising infection rates in the region, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody joined health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley at a noon briefing about the new local health orders and the indoor use of face coverings.
Santa Cruz, CAkion546.com

Santa Cruz bar requiring proof of vaccination

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A Santa Cruz brewery is now requiring proof of vaccination for indoor seating and use of the game room. Greater Purpose Brewing Company is one of the first Central Coast businesses to enforce this requirement. The CDC says 57.2 percent of adults in the U.S. have...
RestaurantsNorwalk Hour

SF bar alliance announces policy requiring proof of vaccination

The San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, which includes more than 500 San Francisco bars, announced Monday a new policy requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a 72-hour negative COVID test for entry into their establishments. The policy will go into effect Thursday. SFGATE previously reported that the bars, members of...
San Francisco, CAThe Bold Italic

San Francisco and Six Other Bay Area Counties Will Enact Indoor Mask Mandate — Again

We all knew this was coming: San Francisco backpedaling and reinstating its indoor mask-wearing mandate amid rising cases of Covid-19. Though the current Covid-19 vaccines remain efficacious, the Delta variant has caused an alarming uptick in breakthrough cases, as well as hospitalization rates among the unvaccinated. Nevertheless, what we know in our war against the disease still rings true: Mask wearing, social distancing, and vaccinating the masses are among our best weapons in combating the pandemic.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

SF Bar Owner Alliance moves forward on proof of vaccination, negative Covid test for indoor service

A vaccination card or proof of a negative Covid test will become requirements at many of San Francisco's watering holes starting this week. The SF Bar Owner Alliance — the association that represents about 300 bars in the city — released a statement Monday saying it is now the group's official position that any customer who wishes to remain inside a member establishment show proof of vaccination or a 72-hour negative Covid-19 test.
Michigan StatePosted by
99.1 WFMK

Should Michigan Bars Require Vaccination Proof For Entry?

With the current surge of the Delta variant, what's next when it comes to protecting us from getting COVID-19? There is a bar in Detroit that is now requiring proof or a negative COVID-19 test to enter their establishment. Will all Michigan bars follow this lead?. According to mlive.com:. Starting...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

300 SF Bars Might Require Vaccines Starting July 29

If you go out to drink indoors this weekend, you might want to bring a copy of your vaccine card. Thanks to ABC7 for letting us know that on Monday the SF Bar Owners Alliance, which represents over 300 bars in San Francisco, has officially stated its position that a vaccine card (or negative COVID test within 72 hours) should be required for any patron wishing to dine inside on of their member establishments.
RestaurantsThe Bold Italic

With SF Bars Requiring Proof of Vaccination, Anti-Vax Trolls Are Back at It Again

The Karens and Kens are leaving one-star Yelp reviews for local bars following updated Covid-19 safety guidelines. Remember when Karens began smearing SF restaurants for enforcing mask-wearing mandates last fall? (There was even a viral marketing campaign — Karens Killer Reviews — that petitioned Yelp to moderate these unfair reviews and remove the ones that were clearly exuding Big Karen Energy.) Well, the anti-vax, anti-mask trolls have come out of the woodwork yet again, though this time attacking local bars that are requiring proof of either a complete vaccination or negative Covid-19 test before sipping inside.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

UPDATED: Every SF Bar Requiring Vaccines for Indoor Drinking

After the 300-member SF Bar Owners Alliance officially stated its position that a vaccine card (or negative COVID test within 72 hours) should be required for any patron wishing to dine inside on of their member establishments, many bars in San Francisco have confirmed they will be. The recommendations apply...
San Francisco, CAThe Bold Italic

The Rage, Sadness, and Frustration of Our Bay Area Healthcare Workers

It’s scary and upsetting to hear how many of my vaccinated friends are testing positive for Covid-19 as the Delta variant continues to spread across the city, region, and nation. In a recent study conducted at the Brown University School of Public Health, people who contracted Covid-19, even though they were fully vaccinated, still had symptoms up to six weeks later.
Whatcom County, WAkpug1170.com

Health Department Advises Masking Up Indoors and In Crowded Settings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Health Department is echoing the governor and the CDC in advising everyone to wear masks indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status. The health department also recommends everyone wear masks in crowded outdoor settings due to the spread of the highly transmissible...
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.

