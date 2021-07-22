Cancel
1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

By Jocelyn Doll
thefreepress.ca
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-year old RosieMay Fitchett was allegedly attacked by a dog at a Nakusp beach on July 15. According to the GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs. The family was at the beach for their weekly picnic and RosieMay was in her aunt’s arms when a dog on a leash bit her face.

