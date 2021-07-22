Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

ST. LOUIS — On a day that Jose Berrios reminded the Twins of what they gave up on Friday, they also learned a little bit about what they received in that flurry of trades. John Gant, one of two pitchers acquired from the Cardinals for J.A. Happ in a deadline deal, made his Twins debut by pitching the fifth inning of Sunday's 7-3 loss to his old team. A comparison to Berrios, who pitched six shutout innings in his Blue Jays debut, isn't fair, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he was impressed with the newest Twin despite the fact that Gant gave up a run.
