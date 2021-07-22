Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

The Cardinals began a three-game interleague series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday with Wade LeBlanc starting across from Griffin Jax, who was tasked to take the place of Jose Berrios in the Twins’ rotation after Berrios was traded to Toronto earlier on Friday. Both pitchers made strong starts, giving up one run each as Jax went five innings and LeBlanc threw five and two thirds. The Cardinals offense broke through against the Twins’ bullpen, however, highlighted by a bases-clearing double by Tommy Edman in the sixth. The Redbirds’ bullpen then held the Twins in check as the Cardinals cruised to a 5-1 win.