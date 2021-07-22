Cancel
Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
Derrick
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Nelson Cruz packed up his big bat and joined a contender. The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball's most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Nelson Cruz
#Ap #The Tampa Bay Rays
