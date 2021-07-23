Lockport Memorial campus site plans OK'd

A rendering of the proposed Lockport Memorial Hospital to be built off of S. Transit Road between Shimer and Ruhlmann roads in the Town of Lockport. (Contributed image)

The Town of Lockport Planning Board has approved Catholic Health’s site plans for the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. Catholic Health will purchase two parcels of land off S. Transit Road between Shimer and Ruhlmann roads, including a large portion of Hall’s Apple Farm, that will be the site of the new hospital.

Catholic Health presented final site plans for the 60,000 square-feet, one-story neighborhood hospital at the planning board meeting. The facility will house state-of-the-art emergency, inpatient, imaging, and laboratory services as well as medical office space for primary care, women’s health, and specialty medical practices.

“We’re grateful to the Town of Lockport Planning Board for their support of this important project,” said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health executive vice president & chief business development officer. “Today’s decision is an important step to realizing our vision for the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and to strengthen and preserve healthcare services locally."

Catholic Health and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital have engaged the architectural design firm Clark Patterson Lee, which has begun the programming and schematic design phases of the project. Plans call for developing 22 acres of land on the Hall’s Apple Farm property, which will include the hospital, 8,000 square feet of medical office space, a 278-car surface parking lot, adjacent helipad for emergency transport, and entrance off Shimer Road. Project leaders expect to begin construction in September, with the hospital targeted to open in early 2023.

Catholic Health first unveiled plans to build a new hospital in Lockport last October after Eastern Niagara Hospital entered into a management agreement with the health system. In an effort to prevent gaps in care, Eastern Niagara will remain open until the new hospital is built.

“It was imperative that we build a sustainable healthcare model that will strengthen and preserve medical services across the Niagara region,” Markiewicz added. “The new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will ensure that the more than 80,000 residents of Eastern Niagara County continue to have access to high quality healthcare services close to home.”