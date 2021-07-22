Is This the End for Brockhampton?

Zoe Lister-Jones is one of her generation’s most wonderful (and most unheralded) talents. She’s been working steadily on TV (Life In Pieces, New Girl) for well over a decade, but Hollywood has never quite figured out how to maximize her myriad talents. Rather than wallow in misery about the unfairness of it all, though, Lister-Jones has instead taken matters into her own hands by writing, producing, directing, and starring in a series of independent films with her partner, director Daryl Wein. How It Ends is the fourth collaboration between these two, and revolves around a woman named Liza (Lister-Jones) preparing to live out her very last day on Earth (thanks to a meteor that’s on a collision course with our Blue Planet). In a metaphysical twist, Liza is shadowed by her Younger Self, portrayed by Mare of Easttown star Cailee Spaeny, as she wanders around Los Angeles in search of companionship, drugs, familial reparations, and one last epic house party before the Big Bang. It’s a pure delight, one that takes viewers through the full spectrum of human emotions in a scant 82 minutes as its characters laugh, cry, and cope with dilemmas both existential and imminent.