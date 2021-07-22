Cancel
Logansport, IN

City Council approves Erie Avenue work

By Kristi Hileman Staff Reporter
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 11 days ago
It’s a win for Erie Avenue.

After a lengthy debate on how to fund the proposed Erie Avenue project, City Council members approved design and survey work at the special meeting Thursday. They also agreed to repave and improve the road.

Part of that passage — in two 5-1 votes, with Larry Hood as the only one to vote against — included giving CrossRoad Engineers of Beech Grove permission to apply for a 50/50 Community Crossings Matching Grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation. The application must be submitted no later than Aug. 1.

If received, Logansport would repave and improve Erie Avenue from Fifth to 17th streets, with work beginning as early as mid-2022. However, due to the expanse of the road, the project could last three to four years.

The matching grant application would commit the city to $1 million toward reconstruction work. Council agreed monies could come out of next year’s general fund. Currently, the fund sits at $8.3 million. However, the members — minus Jonathan Nelms, who was absent — confirmed that they did not want to deplete the monies in 2021, which was one reason why they opted to push the funding of the Erie project to 2022’s budget. The other reason was the timing of the grant application process.

The council also agreed not to pay CrossRoad more than $585,000 from the County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) Fund.

Regardless of when the work will start, Mayor Chris Martin is pleased to simply have a starting point.

“This is the biggest victory for Logansport in decades, in my opinion, and I want to thank all the council members who put in the time and the votes to make this happen,” said the mayor, who wanted people to know that Councilman Nelms would have voted in favor of the project had he been able to attend the special meeting. He was unable to make it due to a previous engagement.

Former Logansport Mayor Dave Kitchell told the council that “this is the toughest fiscal decision that you’re going to have to make. The problem is that this specific project has a lot of problems.”

He said that Erie Avenue is a historic stretch of road, special to this community, that needs a unique approach. It should not follow a cookie-cutter method, he said, explaining that applying for federal funding could be a better approach. Then, Kitchell continued, focus could be on the historical aspects of Erie Avenue, including signage that identifies the Wabash and Erie canals.

“There are other ways to get funding without depleting the city’s monies,” Kitchell said. “I admire what you’re trying to do, but this is Erie Avenue — it’s bigger than Broadway. How will the utilities be affected? What about the stormwater system? We need to build ahead and we may not be doing that with this decision.”

Andrew Wolf of CrossRoad assured Kitchell, the council, and all in attendance that “drainage, storm sewer, and trails are all aspects that will be incorporated as part of our design. Our goal is to work within the constraints we have” and to reduce amount of pavement, which should help with drainage, he said.

That information pleased Mark Racop, who owns three properties along Erie and is set to house the Batman Museum in the future.

He said so much needs to be addressed along Erie, including sidewalks, where a colleague slipped and fell, gashing her head. The injury required stitches.

Improving the pavement and sidewalks will make a huge difference, he said, asking the council to make sure that details such as bump-outs are re-considered due to the difficulties they cause when delivery trucks try to make turns.

Overall, he said, “I’m totally on board for this decision.”

Becki Harris, of Logan’s Landing, is too. “I appreciate Mr. Kitchell’s comments, but I am glad we’re taking a step forward and not a step back. We’ve kicked the can down the road a long time already.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough that this is the start of my 47th year with a business in downtown Logansport,” said Nikki Reid. “I feel privileged to be on Broadway because we’ve had a lot of improvements. I don’t know where I’d be if I had a business on Erie and to have been ignored all these years. I want others to get improvements. I support this project.”

So does Dave Morris, council president. “We just committed $1.5 million to improve this area,” he said, challenging those along Erie with a side-by-side effort. “What can you do to improve your business that would help us with this investment?

Everyone, whether a business owner or a citizen, needs to commit to making this a better community, Morris said. “Let’s all step up. We made a huge commitment, and I think it’s a great commitment, but let’s work together.”

