Explore the future of autonomous air travel and how creating a more inclusive workplace benefits everyone in the latest episodes of Resoundingly Human!
In the latest episodes of the Resoundingly Human podcast, I had the chance to discuss how autonomous vehicles are transforming our airspace with John-Paul Clarke with The University of Texas at Austin, as well as explored how making a workspace more accessible and inclusive for individuals with disabilities has a positive impact for everyone with Dustin Cole with Michigan State University. Don't miss out on these fun and fascinating episodes, and learn more about these members and their work!connect.informs.org
Comments / 0