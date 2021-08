A huge Fortnite leak has surfaced over on Reddit from a prominent Fortnite leaker, reportedly revealing new skins coming to the game, the event Epic Games is planning for the end of Season 7, and more. The leak begins by claiming Ariana Grande is coming to the game soon as a skin, and this release will be accompanied by an in-game concert. What isn't disclosed about this is whether or not the concert will be on the level of Travis Scott or be more akin to the far more common smaller concerts that go down in the game. Given the status of Grande, you'd assume it will be the former, but this isn't specified.