The individuals who buy and hold cryptocurrency, and even those who don’t, agree on one thing: They think digital currencies should be able to be used to make everyday purchases, despite the fact that many obstacles to mainstream status still exist. The new Cryptocurrency Payments Playbook: Cryptocurrencies Gain Momentum as a Payment Option, a PYMNTS and BitPay collaboration, analyzes a census-balanced survey of 8,008 U.S. consumers who were current and former cryptocurrency owners and cryptocurrency non-owners.