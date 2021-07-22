Four dairy goats face off; kids compete for prizes at Boone County Fair

On Monday, July 26, the 2021 Carbon County Fair opened. It has been a stressful year for everyone and the 4-H Carbon County kids have worked hard. They are looking forward to finally being able to exhibit and demonstrate the fruits of all those long hours of discipline and dedication. Learning about agriculture and livestock is a Montana tradition that is highly valued as parents work to pass down their family heritage or new kids are introduced to farming and ranching. On the Aisenbrey farm and ranch in Bridger, Grace, 18, and her brother, Ryan, 12, are learning the family way, following many generations. Grace said, “On Monday I did my photography indoor project and helped judge clover buds. Overall it was a good day! It’s always fun to work with the young kids and see the fun projects they come up with. I got a blue and best of show for my picture!” She added, “This year we had a less indoor projects than usual but nothing too noticeable.”