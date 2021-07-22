Cancel
Four dairy goats face off; kids compete for prizes at Boone County Fair

By Gracie Smith
Columbia Missourian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite lying down throughout the competition, Kinder goat Lily took the top prize in her dairy class at the Boone County Fair dairy goat show Thursday afternoon. She was also the only competitor in the Kinder group, a breed of domestic goat. Eleven-year-old Levi Vaughn, Lily’s handler, said the goat’s...

