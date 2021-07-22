Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

ECU's new trustees ready for service

By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
Daily Reflector
 11 days ago

New and returning members of East Carolian University’s Board of Trustees are ready to tackle the job of growing the university and transforming eastern North Carolina. The first East Carolina University Board of Trustees meeting of the 2021-22 school year begins at 9 a.m. today with the swearing in of the board, including three returning and three new members. After the oath of office is administered, the board will elect its chairman, vice chairman and secretary.

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Trustee#Legislature#Unc#The Board Of Trustees#African American#Ecu School Of Medicine#Vidant Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

UNCW Board Of Trustees Welcomes New Officers, Members

The UNCW Board of Trustees has added new members and elected officers for the 2021-22 academic year, according to a news release. The board has elected Gidget Kidd as chair, Henry “Hank” Miller as vice chair, and Carlton Fisher as secretary, officials with the University of North Carolina Wilmington said in the release.
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

General Assembly appoints two new App State Board of Trustees members

BOONE — The North Carolina General Assembly appointed two new members to serve on the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees. In June, the House of Representatives appointed James “Jamie” E. Harris, of Charlotte, and the Senate appointed Steven D. Wyatt, of Hendersonville. Both trustees began their terms on July...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Trio of trustees lauded for service to WC upon completion of board terms

WILMINGTON — Three persons with close connections to Wilmington College served the institution as members of the Board of Trustees from 2013 through this summer. WC officials praised the trio for their leadership, and the time and talent they shared over the past eight years, when their terms concluded at the board’s July 16-17 meeting.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

SUNY trustees name new SUNY Oneonta president

The State University of New York Chancellor James Malatras announced that Dr. Alberto J.F. Cardelle has been named the new president of SUNY Oneonta. Cardelle, who is provost at Fitchburg State University in Worcester, Massachusetts, will take over leadership of the college on or about Sept. 6, the SUNY Board of Trustees announced during a meeting this morning.
Herkimer, NYRomesentinel.com

HCCC trustees adopt new mission, vision statements

HERKIMER — The Herkimer County Community College board of trustees has approved new mission and vision statements for the College, as part of an ongoing strategic planning process. The statements, which were approved by the board at its June 28 meeting, are as follows:. Mission Statement: Herkimer College’s mission is...
Jamestown, NYchautauquatoday.com

SUNY JCC's Board of Trustees approves budget

SUNY Jamestown Community College's board of trustees approved a proposed $32.7 million operating budget for the 2021-22 academic year during Tuesday's meeting. The college’s new fiscal year will begin on Sept. 1. The college announced in January that it would not increase tuition, recognizing the financial constraints on students and families brought on by the pandemic. JCC’s semester tuition rates are $2,600 for New York state students and $5,200 for out-of-state students.
Politicsjamesgmartin.center

Did You Know? New UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Members

There are six new members on the Board of Trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill. Patel was appointed by House Speaker Tim Moore, and Kotis was appointed by North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger. The other four members were appointed by the Board of Governors (BOG) in April. Their terms will be from 2021 to 2025.
Louisville, KYuoflnews.com

University of Louisville announces settlement with Ramsey and Smith

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees and The University of Louisville Foundation announced today that they have approved the terms agreed to in mediation to settle the lawsuit against former university president James Ramsey and his chief of staff Kathleen Smith, as well as three prior leaders. The settlement marks the end of all civil litigation stemming from the Ramsey and Smith era at UofL.
Wichita Falls, TXtexomashomepage.com

WFISD Board of Trustees vote to name two new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees has picked the names for the two new high schools. Wichita Falls Legacy High School (east) and Wichita Falls Memorial High School (west) are the names for the east and west locations of the new high schools. Since the...
Rogers County, OKmoreclaremore.com

CIEDA Board of Trustees names new executive committee members

The Claremore Industrial and Economic Development (CIEDA) recently elected three members to serve as the organization’s executive committee. The executive committee plays a crucial role in leading CIEDA as it facilitates the recruitment and retention of primary industry jobs, the expansion of the sales tax base, and the development of the next generation of workforce in Rogers County.
Gaffney, SCGaffney Ledger

Three Gaffney residents among new Limestone trustees

Five new members were recently elected to the Limestone University Board of Trustees and will serve five-year terms that officially started on July 1. The Limestone University Board of Trustees Class of 2026 includes Virginia “Gigi” Parker Hamrick, Harmony Faith Noda, William “Don” Pullum, Tierney R. Rollins, and Haley Case Williams. All five are serving their inaugural terms on the […]
Jacksonville, ALPosted by
Anniston Star

JSU trustees approve new stadium housing, dining hall

JACKSONVILLE — A newly announced $80 million expansion of the residence halls at the Jacksonville State University stadium will add 348 rooms and a new dining hall, among other features. The investment was approved by the university’s board of trustees during its quarterly meeting Tuesday at Meehan Hall, overlooking Burgess-Snow...
Pensacola, FLthepulsepensacola.com

Board of Governors confirms new UWF Trustee

The Florida Board of Governors recently announced the appointment of William “Paul” Bowers to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees. His term began June 23, 2021 and will commence January 6, 2026. “Paul Bowers’ experience and wealth of knowledge make him an excellent asset to the UWF Board...
Garrett County, MDdeepcreektimes.com

Myers Named to Garrett College’s Board of Trustees

New trustee is local business owner and 9th-generation county resident. Karen Myers, a ninth-generation Garrett Countian who serves as president of Mountaineer Log & Siding Company, is the newest member of the Garrett College Board of Trustees. “I have endeavored to do my best to make the county better each...
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

WCCF elects new trustees to board

The Washington County Community Foundation recently elected three new trustees. Named to serve on the board were W. Taylor Frankovitch, Chad A. Griffith, and Harlan G. Shober. Frankovitch is an attorney with Bowles Rice, and focuses his work in the areas of energy, commercial law, real estate and litigation. Frankovitch has served on the Washington Advisory Board for Junior Achievement and on the Community Impact Panel of the United Way of Washington County. He lives in Allegheny County with his wife and children.
Washtenaw County, MIthesuntimesnews.com

New Trustee Appointed to the Washtenaw ISD Board of Education

At a special board meeting held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) Board of Education interviewed four candidates to fill a vacancy left by Dr. Mary Jo Callan on June 30, 2021. Callan stepped down from the position as part of her transition to Providence, RI, where she has been appointed Executive Director of the Swearer Center and associate dean for engaged scholarship at Brown University.
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

New trustees and committee member appointed at CMH

HUDSON — Columbia Memorial Health (CMH) announced that Sharon Duker and Greg Mosley have been appointed as members of the CMH Board of Trustees. Additionally, Dr. Benjamin Chu has joined CMH’s Performance Improvement Committee. Mosley is a well-known community leader and retired New York State Trooper who pioneered cultural diversity...
Collegeslanthorn.com

Board of Trustees approved to increase tuition and financial aid

Students will see the smallest increase in tuition since 2004 for the 2021-22 academic year. The Grand Valley State University Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition by 2.4% on June 25. Vice President for University Relations Matthew McLogan explained the factors which contributed to this decision. “The board knows...
Greenville, NCecu.edu

ECU’s Brody School of Medicine welcomes its most diverse class

The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University officially welcomed 89 new medical students — the most diverse class in the school’s history — during its annual White Coat Ceremony on Friday morning. In front of a gymnasium full of approximately 700 family, friends and Brody faculty, the students...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

NIC Trustee special meeting Wednesday

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to take action on the president’s contract and approve the meeting calendar for 2021-22 at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Union Building, Lake Coeur d’Alene Room. The presidential contract is a three-year contract that is reviewed annually...

Comments / 0

Community Policy