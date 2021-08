Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and had a chance to enjoy the great weather from yesterday. Thankfully if you didn't have a chance, more of the same is on the way for Tuesday, with temperatures warming up a little bit more. The only fly in the ointment could be some spotty afternoon showers that develop, but the key word is spotty. Plenty of areas will remain dry and even those who do see rain, it won't be an all day affair.