Olympics on TV: How to watch the Opening Ceremony

Unlike NBC, CBC begins its primetime coverage at 6 p.m. ET, says The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, an American living in Toronto. "That is not a misprint. There was no break for local or national news and the network morphed directly from its Tokyo Today program, which featured replays and updates, to its prime-time coverage." Referring to former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol, Deitsch adds: "It doesn’t take long watching CBC coverage to realize that the network does not craft its coverage as an Ebersolian-packaged prime-time drama. Sure, there’s a touch of narrative storytelling on the prime-time show, but the competition is always the star. CBC does share NBC’s penchant for rah-rah style post-race interviews, but I will say the best television moment of the Tokyo Games so far — at least from these eyes and ears — came from CBC on Saturday night when Canada swimmer Sydney Pickrem was asked about the pressure of swimming the third leg in the women’s 4×100-meter medley relay." ALSO: Watch Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg hilariously recap an Olympic Equestrian event for Peacock.