CBS ousts LA, Chicago station managers after misconduct probe

 12 days ago

In a sweeping shake-up, CBS has ousted two senior managers responsible for its television stations in Los Angeles and Chicago. The move extends a dramatic management makeover within the network’s stations group in the wake of a Los Angeles Times investigation, which uncovered alleged misconduct, racism and misogyny within the division. In April, CBS tossed out the head of its flagship New York station, Peter Dunn, who also was a hands-on manager of the group of 28 CBS-owned television stations since 2009.

