Rapper Belly has launched his new song entitled Better Believe that includes The Weeknd and Young Thug. The music trade by no means sleeps. Every every now and then a singer/rapper drops a brand new song or album that creates a buzz throughout the web. The newest trending artist and online buzz creator is rapper Belly. The Palestinian-Canadian singer dropped his new song Better Belief on July 22, merely hours after asserting it. And guess what! It options The Weeknd and Young Thug.