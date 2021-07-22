Missouri Supreme Court decides voter-approved Medicaid should stand
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court Thursday unanimously reversed a lower court decision that found the state’s Medicaid expansion unconstitutional. Moving with uncharacteristic speed, the high court overruled Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem’s decision that upended the long-running push to add as many as 275,000 low-income Missourians to the government-run health insurance program.www.columbiamissourian.com
Comments / 0