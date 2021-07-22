Cancel
Accidents

Abandoned New Windsor home goes up in flames

By Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
 11 days ago

Jul. 22—Approximately 75 firefighters descended upon an abandoned home on the edge of Frederick County to battle a blaze Wednesday afternoon. The two-story house caught fire in the 3200 block of Sams Creek Road in New Windsor around 1:28 p.m., according to a news release from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. Firefighters knocked out the bulk of the fire in about 45 minutes, then crews stayed on scene to tackle hotspots and overhaul.

