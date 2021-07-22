Abandoned New Windsor home goes up in flames

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Clouds of smoke filled the air near downtown Miami Sunday morning. Crews spent hours putting out a fire at a home that was actually deemed a historic property – built more than 100 years ago. “The smoke has drifted to downtown Miami, causing concern for a number of residents thinking they have a fire in their neighborhood,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. Carroll said they got the call around 9 a.m. to the two-story abandoned property at 1016 SW 13 Court. “Firefighters tried to get inside, but the amount of flames were so heavy that we had to...