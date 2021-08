ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA – On Saturday, a federal jury convicted a former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee of access device fraud. “As the evidence at trial showed, the defendant engaged in a scheme involving fraudulent purchases and payments, including by using a fictitious charity website, for his own benefit,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We thank the trial team and our partner agencies for ensuring that the defendant has been held accountable for inexcusably committing this crime while he was serving as a federal employee.”