Nuvance participates in trial of drug that could slow Parkinson's disease

tribuneledgernews.com
 11 days ago

Jul. 22—DANBURY — Nuvance Health is seeking participants for a clinical trial of a drug that could slow Parkinson's disease. The health network, which includes Danbury, New Milford, Norwalk and four other hospitals, is the only site in Connecticut conducting this clinical trial. Called the Orchestra study, this 18-month trial...

