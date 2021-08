I’ve received many calls and emails asking about COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. I wanted to reassure my constituents that neither are in sight here in Oklahoma. The Legislature this year passed a bill, and the governor signed it into law, prohibiting any Oklahoma public school, college or university from requiring vaccines in order for students to attend. The bill also stipulates masks cannot be required unless the governor has declared a state of emergency and the local school board votes to impose mask mandates. House Bill 2335 also disallows discrimination and penalties against someone who declines vaccination or who declines to vaccinate their children.