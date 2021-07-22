Assessed value of Kern County properties pushes to highest-ever recorded despite oil slump

A booming real estate market overcame a slump in oil prices to lead to the highest-ever assessed value for properties in Kern County, the Assessor’s Office reports. In a year when revenue from property taxes was expected to decline, the Assessor’s Office said the value of taxable property in the county increased by nearly $1 billion. That equates to about an $11.9 million increase in property tax revenue to the county, which had been estimated at around $280 million for fiscal year 2021-22, allowing officials to address a deficit that threatened to swallow vital resources.