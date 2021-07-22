Human remains found in Catoctin identified as Gaithersburg woman
Jul. 22—Human remains found in Catoctin Mountain Park last month have been identified as a 21-year-old Gaithersburg woman. The FBI's Baltimore Field Office is seeking information regarding the death of Joanna Michelle Amaya, also known as Dior Reyes, the bureau announced in a news release Thursday. Amaya's body was recovered from Catoctin June 12 after hikers found a portion of her remains off the trail, according to the FBI.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0