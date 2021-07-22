Cancel
Human remains found in Catoctin identified as Gaithersburg woman

By Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
 11 days ago

Jul. 22—Human remains found in Catoctin Mountain Park last month have been identified as a 21-year-old Gaithersburg woman. The FBI's Baltimore Field Office is seeking information regarding the death of Joanna Michelle Amaya, also known as Dior Reyes, the bureau announced in a news release Thursday. Amaya's body was recovered from Catoctin June 12 after hikers found a portion of her remains off the trail, according to the FBI.

Related
Lost Creek, WVWBOY

Human remains found in Lost Creek area

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — Human remains have been found in the area of Lost Creek. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, individuals contacted deputies in reference to the discovery of human remains in a wooded area close to the town of Lost Creek. When deputies responded to...
Stone Mountain, GAWrcbtv.com

Woman found slain in park outside of Atlanta is identified

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Police have identified a woman found shot to death in a park outside Atlanta as 18-year-old Tori Lang of Lithonia. Her body was found around dawn Wednesday at Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain. Someone in the park discovered her body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911.
Leake County, MSWLBT

Man arrested after human remains found in Leake County

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Leake County sheriff deputies and Jackson police are investigating human remains found southwest of Carthage. Leake County investigators say they made one arrest, and the suspect is linked to a missing person case from May. Jackson police say this case originated in their area, and...
Bainbridge, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Report Possible Human Remains Found in Susquehanna River

BAINBRIDGE, PA — The Susquehanna Regional Police Department announced they have recovered possible human remains from the Susquehanna River. Authorities state that on July 25, 2021, at approximately 1:15 PM, the Susquehanna Regional Police Department received a call from a boater in the Susquehanna River above Ely Island in Conoy Township of possible human bone remains found.
Indian River County, FLwflx.com

Body of pregnant woman found in canal identified

A body discovered in a Gifford canal has been identified as a pregnant woman. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that Maria Guadalupe Romo, 33, was found in the canal Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to the area of 28th Avenue near 41st Street after someone reported a...
Public SafetyCharlotteObserver.com

21-year-old woman’s remains found near human foot, FBI says. Her death is a mystery

Hikers discovered a pair of red Nike shoes and a human foot in a Maryland national park in June. Now the FBI has identified the woman who died. The foot was found in a remote part of the woods, away from established paths of Catoctin Mountain Park, according to McClatchy News. Rangers found the rest of the woman’s body, except for a missing hand and foot, fewer than 100 yards away.
Nash County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Details about human remains found in April still unknown

Nearly 2½ months have passed since the discovery of human remains in the Dozier area on the city’s far west side and yet no new information is available from the authorities. “This case is still under investigation,” police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Saturday in an email to the Telegram.
Public Safetyazpm.org

Human remains found on Tumamoc Hill

The University of Arizona Police Department reported Thursday it received a call Wednesday night about human remains on Tumamoc Hill. The body found close to the top of the hill was off all the trials and in an advanced stage of decomposition when officers located the remains. According to a...
Los Angeles, CANew Haven Register

Los Angeles skeletal remains identified as missing woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have identified skeletal remains found in a Los Angeles wetlands preserve last week as a missing 32-year-old woman, police said Friday. The coroner's office says the remains were those of Kolby Story, who was last seen in December in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause and manner of death.
Stockbridge, GAHenry County Daily Herald

Human remains found in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE — The Henry County Police Department is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after human remains were found in Stockbridge Monday night. The body was discovered near Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive. No other information has been released. Henry police said the investigation is ongoing will...
Denver, COdenvergazette.com

Woman found in South Platte River identified

Authorities have identified the woman whose body was recovered from the South Platte River on Wednesday. Mary Lydon, 28, was found in the river near the 3500 block of Ringsby Court, near Interstate 70 and North Washington Street. Her cause of death has not been released, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Nassau County, NYdailyvoice.com

Human Remains Found Near Meadowbrook Parkway

An investigation is underway after human remains were found near a busy Long Island roadway. Nassau County Police say the discovery was made around 9 a.m.on Tuesday, July 20 on the Meadowbrook Parkway in Uniondale. According to detectives, the skeletal remains of a human body were located in a wooded...

