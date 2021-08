An Iowa City man who once robbed a taxicab driver has been arrested again after he allegedly held a woman against her will. North Liberty Police were called to the Sugar Creek Lane apartment of 33-year-old Samuel Lockett III just before 9pm Saturday. According to arrest records, Lockett took a woman’s cellphone and other belongings and kept her inside his apartment for hours while he demanded money. Police say Lockett was extremely agitated and uncooperative. He also allegedly made what were described as “several statements of a violent nature”, causing the responding officer concern for the alleged victim and witnesses.