California State

California certifies 46 candidates for recall ballot as new poll shows Newsom’s support shrinking

By Bethany Blankley
The Center Square
The Center Square
 12 days ago
(The Center Square) – The California Secretary of State’s Office has certified 46 candidates running for governor against Gov. Gavin Newsom during September's recall election. The list includes five more candidates from the preliminary list released on Saturday, including conservative radio commentator and Republican candidate Larry Elder, who had been left off the list and successfully sued to be added back on.

The Center Square

The Center Square

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

