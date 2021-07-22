California certifies 46 candidates for recall ballot as new poll shows Newsom’s support shrinking
(The Center Square) – The California Secretary of State’s Office has certified 46 candidates running for governor against Gov. Gavin Newsom during September's recall election. The list includes five more candidates from the preliminary list released on Saturday, including conservative radio commentator and Republican candidate Larry Elder, who had been left off the list and successfully sued to be added back on.www.thecentersquare.com
