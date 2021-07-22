Sooners and Longhorns potential move to SEC not without roadblocks

OU’s Ceedee Lamb runs with the ball Oct. 12, 2019, during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kyle Phillips / The American

The entire landscape of college football is now in question after a bombshell report Wednesday.

By now, most fans are aware of the Houston Chronicle’s report that Oklahoma and Texas have contacted the SEC about leaving the Big 12 and becoming members. Since the initial report, more information has come out to further corroborate the story.

It’s worth noting that the statements from both programs Wednesday neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

As further information on this story unfolds, here’s a look at the current state of things and what it would take for Oklahoma and Texas to bolt for the SEC.

Overview

Houston Chronicle reporter Brett Zwerneman broke the original story of OU and Texas’ interest in joining the SEC, and that an announcement of both programs’ addition to the conference could come “within a couple of weeks.”

Zwerneman did not name the source but said the information came from a “high-ranking college official” with knowledge of the situation.

Wednesday evening, WFAA reporter Jason Whitely tweeted that Oklahoma and Texas will notify the Big 12 next week that they intend to petition the SEC for membership into the conference.

Several outlets reported that Big 12 athletic directors and chief executive officers held a closed meeting Thursday evening to discuss the league’s reaction to the news. Per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Oklahoma and Texas did not join the call despite all 10 schools being invited.

Hurdles to clear

There are two key elements in the Sooners and the Longhorns’ quest to join the SEC.

According to SEC bylaws, membership may be granted to new schools by receiving “yes” votes from three-fourths of existing members. With 14 current teams, 11 schools would need to approve OU and Texas becoming new members.

While nothing is set in stone, both programs can likely count on Texas A&M and Missouri to vote against them, per Austin-American Statesman reporter Kirk Bohls.

Both Texas A&M and Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork spoke out heavily against the additions of OU and Texas during SEC Media Days Wednesday, stating one big reason they left the Big 12 was to “form our own identity.”

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s comments weren’t quite as aggressive, but he did issue a “warning” on The Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday evening.

“Be careful what you wish for if you jump into this league,” Fisher said.

On Thursday, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz issued a similar “warning” during media day.

“It’s an exclusive club and not everybody gets in, so good luck,” Drinkwitz said.

The second key element is the Big 12’s current grant-of-rights and existing television contracts with ESPN and Fox Sports, with both set to expire four seasons from now in 2025.

If OU and Texas announce their intentions to bolt from the Big 12 within the next couple of weeks, per the original Houston Chronicle report, the teams would still be obligated to play out the next few seasons as a member of the conference.

However, they can leave the conference earlier by agreeing to pay a buyout, which would equal two years of television revenue, per Big 12 bylaws. Based on Big 12 financial reports from 2019 and 2020, a buyout for both teams would be around $74 million each.

Would Oklahoma State need to be involved?

After the news broke, some asked if Oklahoma State would have to be involved in the Sooners’ potential move to the SEC by the Sooners.

In short, the Sooners are not legally obligated to bring the Cowboys with them.

There is currently no state law or statute that requires OU and OSU to be in the same athletic conference. The University of Oklahoma is governed by the Oklahoma Board of Regents, while Oklahoma State University is governed by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, meaning the universities are in separate systems.

The last time the Sooners were in conference realignment discussions in 2011, the focus centered around both Oklahoma schools joining what is now the Pac 12. This was at the behest of former OU president David Boren and former OSU president Burns Hargis, per The Athletic. However, both Boren and Hargis have since left their respective universities.

The OU Board of Regents would be the primary authority to approve the university’s move to the SEC.

However, State Senator Mary Boren (D) said she wouldn’t be surprised if state lawmakers with ties to Oklahoma State placed pressure on the OU Board of Regents.

“It’s very likely that political strings would start being pulled if OSU is going to be put at a detriment based on what OU and Texas do,” Boren said. “That is a layer to this whole story that is reasonable to take a look at. Right now in the state legislature, there are quite a few OSU alumni and there would be a lot of angles to try to protect OSU from being harmed by any agreement OU makes with the SEC.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In what could be seen as a preview of political issues to come, Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach tweeted his frustration with Texas.

“The lack of transparency by our flagship institution is wrong,” The tweet read. “Such a monumental economic and educational decision impacting the entire state must not be made in a bubble on the forty acres. Working on legislation requiring legislative approval for UT to bolt the [Big 12].”

Since OU and Texas issued statements on Wednesday evening, both universities have been silent.

It’s possible that details from Thursday’s meeting may come to light and shed how the rest of the Big 12 is feeling about the potential departures.

However, OU coach Lincoln Riley is scheduled to attend the annual Citizen’s Advisory Board Coaches luncheon on Tuesday at Life Church in Norman. Riley and former OU coach Bob Stoops typically attend the luncheon and provide insight into the upcoming football season. It’s likely Riley will be asked questions about the report and its impact on the program.